New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When in 2018, the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video streamed the off-beat drama 'Mirzapur' it turned out to be a huge hit among the audiences. Seeing the demand, the makers of the show came up with a second season, and now in a recent development, the show is set to work on season 3 of the series. The news was shared by non-other than our own Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya. The actor enthralls his audience with breathtaking performances in both the season and now is all set to make a powerful comeback with the third season.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a selfie-and teased his fans by sharing his look from the work-in-progress series. The picture was a black and white photo. The actor can be seen sitting as he gives a deadly and fierce expression to the camera while holding a gun. The picture will surely take people to memory lane where Guddu Bhaiya had all those rebellious moments in the show, which were worth watching.

Sharing the photo, Ali Fazal wrote: “And the time begins! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on,” and added “Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! (laughing icons) Guddu aarhain hain.. apne aap.”

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

As soon as the post went online, fans spammed the commented section with love and heart emojis. Some fans were also eager to watch Guddu Bhaiya in the show. Apart from fans, Ali’s ladylove and actress Richa Chadha dropped red heart and heart eye emojis.

Last month, Amazon Prime created a buzz on the internet as they confirmed the third season of Mirzapur. While announcing season three, they wrote on April 28: “WE ARE SCREAMINGGG!”

Two days later of the post, Ali also took to Instagram and shared a video. The video featured his Mirzapur co-stars. Sharing the video, Ali wrote, “Mirzapur aa raha hai jald. Kisi ne sahi kaha, ye show nahi jhonka hai jo dehlata bhi hai aur behlata bhi hai. To all our fans , see you soon” and added: “We all look pretty good here. The road to dressing down to Mirzapur begins.”

Season 1 and 2 of Mirzapur were a massive hit among the audience, and people love each and every episode of the series. Apart from Ali Fazal the series also features Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, among others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen