21 months and counting, fans are awaiting the release of Mirzapur’s next season with top-notch anticipation and equally high powered excitement at that.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime Video’s wildly popular series ‘Mirzapur’ went on to attain a cult stature on Indian OTT landscape, ever since it was aired for the first in November 2018.

21 months and counting, fans are awaiting the release of Mirzapur’s next season with top-notch anticipation and equally high powered excitement at that.

The ensemble of the Pandit siblings (Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, and Bablu Pandit played by Vikrant Massey) and Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) was much loved by the fans for a remarkably entertaining show out that was put in place from hinterland’s heart with equally top-notch storytelling as well as the cinematography.

In a recent video released by Amazon Prime Video, you get to know that there are fans and then there are Mirzapur fans. The enticing video features a plethora of comments, tweets, on-ground events and memed-up excitement generated among the fans and admirers of the show with its first season.

The short video builds forward its premise to thank the fans of the show for the love and admiration they have showered upon it.

WATCH :

#ms2w but just this one last time 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ux2qbMJtPc — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 21, 2020

The video ends by featuring a glimpse of Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal), before graphically transitioning from ‘Kab aayega Mirzapur-2’ to ‘Ab aayega Mirzapur-2’, omitting out just first letter of the phrase to indicate that the next season of the popular series will be unveiled soon.

Mirzapur is Amazon Prime Video’s most popular series, featuring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.

The series opened to a popular response on the Internet and continues to stay relevant with the buzz which remains up and high on Internet every-now-and-then at the moments of memed-up reckonings.

Posted By: Talib Khan