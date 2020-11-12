Mirzapur season 2, which was released on October 22, has become the most-watched crime drama in India on Amazon Prime Video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After an emphatic success of season 2, the makers of popular web series Mirzapur on Thursday renewed the web series for a third season. The makers confirmed that Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma will return in the third instalment of the series.

"Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers' magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response," series producer Ritesh Sidhwani was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Mirzapur 2 Review: The revenge saga gets murkier as women jeopardize male fiefdom, but its Achilles heel can disappoint

Mirzapur season 2, which was released on October 22, has become the most-watched crime drama in India on Amazon Prime Video, said the Amazon, adding that it "watched in over 180 countries within seven days of its release on the service".

"It’s been a week since the Bhaukaal. A week since Gajgamini 2.0 was introduced. A week full of love, wishes, memes that had us all. A week I have missed Gajgamini the most. I will never be able to put into words what Golu and Mirzapur are to me. And what your love and support means. All I can say is a big, biiiiiig THANK YOU Choti beti wapus aayegi aur bhi ke saath. Season 3 ka humme bhi hai intezaar," said Shweta Tripathi in an Instagram post while thanking fans for showing love and support to Mirzapur season 2.

Mirzapur season 2 was scheduled for October 23 premiere but it got released on October 22. The crime drama features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput and Neha Sargam.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma