Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal Announces Season Wrap, Says ‘It’s Been A Very Difficult Journey For Me’ | See Post

Ali Fazal recently wrapped up the highly anticipated drama series ‘Mirzapur Season 3’. The actor called it a ‘very difficult journey’ in a long Instagram post.

Taking to his social media account, Ali Fazal shared pictures and videos from the sets of the shoot and penned an emotional note thanking the entire team of ‘Mirzapur 3’ for their help and support during the shoot. “To my most dearest and loved team, thank you sooooo much for the love and hardwork you brought to the world of Mirzapur . Season 3 has been a very different journey for me, as have the other two seasons,” wrote Ali Fazal in his Instagram post.

“But u must know i say this because i and Guddu Pandit derive every ounce from ever person working on those sets to help build what you eventually see out there. You may not realise it but you all have helped me in ways i cannot write down,” the actor added in the long note.

Ali Fazal went on to add that he could not write to everyone personally and wrote, ”I only hope you all get to read this because i dont have everyones tags. So heres my thank you. Sorry this time i couldn’t pen my personal letters to the team. . To my co actors - you know you are the best. And you know how much i love you. Lastly, thanks amazon. Excel. And mostly my man Guru, for directing the coolest show,” Ali Fazal’s post concluded.

Ali Fazal’s co-star Shweta Tripathi too took to Instagram to share her experience of concluding filming ‘Mirazpur Season 3’. “I couldn’t wait to start shooting as soon as I finished reading the episodes for season 3. And now that we’ve completed shoot, I can’t wait for all of you to watch it!! Wrapped a little piece of my heart,” the actor’s post read.

“It’s been one hell of challenging and fulfilling ride. She’s one of the bravest, toughest and most endearing girls I’ve met. And I ♥️ her!! And this cast and crew and the biggest gems @gurmmeetsingh @kapoorbaba #SeasonWrap #Mirzapur3 #MS3W,” concluded Shweta Tripathi’s Instagram post.

‘Mirzapur’, which debuted as Amazon Prime Video’s original series, ran for two successful seasons in 2018 and 2020. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi,Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rasika Dugal.

The new season of the gangster-drama series, ‘Mirzapur 3’, is expected to release in 2023.