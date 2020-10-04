On Saturday, the makers also released a new teaser in which Shweta Tripathi was seen talking about revenge.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ending the wait for lakhs of fans across the country, the makers of the famous web series Mirzapur have announced that the much-awaited trailer of the season 2 will be released on October 6.

In a story on their official Instagram post, the makers of Mirzapur revealed that they will release the trailer of season 2 on October 6. Not only this, but the makers also revealed that the trailer will be released at noon on October 6.

"Kahe They Na, Ab Intezar Worth It Hoga," they said in the caption of their story on Instagram.

The show Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi in a leading role in which he plays the role of a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya. Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey are playing the roles of Guddu and Bablu Pandit. Kaaleen Bhaiya's son, Munna is eyeing on his father's position and the role is played by Divyendu Sharma.

On Saturday, the makers also released a new teaser in which Shweta Tripathi was seen talking about revenge in her role of Golu. She is seen remembering her late partner Bablu’s (Vikrant Massey) words about bloodstains.

In the video, Golu is hearing the voice of Bablu in the background which he says, “Ye khun ka daag hai, Golu. Ek baar laga to chutega nai”. To which, Golu responds, “Lag jaaye, humein koi parwaah nahi”.

Watch the teaser:

Mirzapur is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, Mirzapur Season 2 has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma