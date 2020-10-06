Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer: The upcoming web series will not just be a story of revenge and politics, but also a perfect blend of romance, action and sacrilege.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The highly anticipated Mirzapur Season 2 is just days from its release and the trailer of the new season arrived today. The upcoming series, to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, will not just be a story of revenge and politics, but also a perfect blend of romance, action and sacrilege.

The 2 minutes 49 seconds trailer starts with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) apparently giving the reigns of the hinterland in his Munna Tripathi's (Divyendu Sharma) hands who announces the one ruling Mirzapur can "change the rules whenever he wants".

On the other hand, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) is back to take the revenge of his brother Bablu and wife Sweety's death, who were killed by Munna Tripathi. "Guddu Pandit wapas aa gaye hain, par ab woh jayenge nahi (Guddu Pandit is back but this time he won't go back)," he says in a voice bloody-thirsty in revenge and agony.

The trailer also shows Guddu giving weapon training to his sister-in-law Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) who vows revenge and to rule Mirzapur. It ends with Guddu Pandit announcing that he wants both - revenge and Mirzapur.

Rival don Rati Shankar Shukla’s son Sharad is also swearing revenge for his father’s death, who was killed by Guddu at Kaleen bhaiya’s behest. Sharad is seen shaving his head in the final episode.

Watch Mirzapur 2 Trailer here:

Keeping the fans waiting for two years since the release of Season 1, the makers have finally come up with the second season of the web series.

The first season ended on an emotional note with the death of two main characters, Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar). It goes without saying that Season 2 will all about revenge as Bablu’s brother Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Sweety’s sister Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and their gang.

Ever since the makers of the web series announced the date of release of Season 2, they have been teasing fans with postersm and teasers, building up the anticipation for the high-octane battle of power, supremacy and revenge.

Mirzapur is set in the hinterland of Uttar Pradesh where Pankaj Tripathi plays a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya. His supremacy and dominance is untouched until the two brothers - Guddu Pandit and Bablu Pandit - come into the picture.

Seeing the 'potential' in the duo, Kaleen Bhaiya gradually absorbs them in his criminal activities. The two are seen as a threat to his heiship by Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna Tripathi who wants them killed.

The first season ends with Munna attacking Guddu, his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), his brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey), sister Dimpy and Golu as they attend a wedding. While Sweety and Bablu are killed, an injured Guddu escapes with Golu and Dimpy.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta