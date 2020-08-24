Mirzapur season 2 to be released on this date; here's all you need to know

Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday that it is going to release the second installment of widely popular original series on its platform, Mirzapur, on 23rd October.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) are all set to enthuse your senses craving for an out-of-the-world desi brand of entertainment during the pandemic. Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday that it is going to release the second installment of widely popular original series on its platform, Mirzapur, on 23rd October.

The On the Tap (OTT) platform, while finally revealing the release date built upon Guddu Pandit’s narration, and the tragic events he has been through in the previous season. Someone lives, somebody else dies, but it’s the wounded one who goes on to induce more harm to avenge his losses. That’s the line-up put out by Mirzapur makers for Guddu Pandit’s character this season.

23rd October a global holiday, demands netizen

How many of u will celebrate 23.10.20 as global holiday?#Mirzapur2 #AmazonPrime — Dhanraj Reddy (@DhanrajReddy7) August 24, 2020

Let the sweets be distributed, Munna Bhaiya won the College elections last season, but the entertainment element is still fresh and warm for the fans.

#Mirzapur2 to be released 2 months later on 23/10/2020



Me and my bois rn: pic.twitter.com/4mOLWM8jtd — The Sampoorn guy (@Jhand_Kundali) August 24, 2020

And since it’s almost a two-year wait, fans have endured, one can truly relate it with the homecoming of Simran’s family in DDLJ. Okay! On an entirely different note, the homecoming of Kaleen Bhaiya’s friend-turned-foe from Jaunpur will be determined in this season.

#Mirzapur2 announced it's releasing date.



True fans who waited 2 years for it: pic.twitter.com/4O68H4pUXt — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) August 24, 2020

The recording part for the hit series was completed by the second week of August, and last weekend Amazon Prime had released a video dedicated to the fandom of the popular series.

👏 aapke liye taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye 👏 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 21, 2020

Mirzapur features as an ensemble of the pandit siblings (Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, and Bablu Pandit played by Vikrant Massey) and Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). The first instalment of the series was much loved by the fans for a remarkably entertaining show outright from a hinterland setting. The series continues to stay relevant with the buzz which remains up and high on Internet every-now-and-then at the moments of memed-up reckonings.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma