New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the makers of Mirzapur 2 announced the release date of the much-awaited series, fans of the show can't keep calm and have been waiting for the updates about the show. The makers released several posters and first looks and now they have released a new teaser video in which Shweta Tripathi is all set to take revenge in her role of Golu. She is seen remembering her late partner Bablu’s (Vikrant Massey) words about bloodstains.

In the teaser, Golu is looking in the camera and Bablu's voice is heard in the background in which he says, “Ye khun ka daag hai, Golu. Ek baar laga to chutega nai” (These are stains of blood, once they settle in, you cannot make them go away). To which, Golu responds, “Lag jaaye, humein koi parwaah nahi” (Let the stains be, I don’t care about them one bit).

After the dialogue finishes, a gunshot is heard which has reminded all of us that Bablu has been killed by Munna and his gang.

In the previous promo, Ali Fazal's character Guddu was talking about seeking revenge for his brother Bablu and wife Sweety’s (Shriya Pilgaonkar) death. In this upcoming season, Guddu and Golu are going to seek the revenge and from the teaser, it is evident that they are with their loaded guns and are all set to fight with Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna, played by Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma, respectively.

This series is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, Mirzapur Season 2 has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

The trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 will be out on October 6, 2020. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma