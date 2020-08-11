New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

People have been waiting for Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘Mirzapur’ since Amazon Prime publicised its list of films and series to be released in 2020. Although the series was scheduled to release at the beginning of this year but it was delayed due to coronavirus crisis. Now, the makers are planning to release season 2 soon as the dubbing of the web series has almost completed. The first season of the series had released at the end of October 2018 which received immense love from the audience. It has been reported that the new season will be a sequel to season 1 where Shweta Tripathi aka Golu will be seen in a new Avatar.

In March, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he had completed his portion of work for Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur. He said that he will share the information on social media as soon as the makers will decide the release date of season 2. After that, the countrywide lockdown has been imposed due to the coronavirus crisis which forced the makers to delay the release. Now, the cast has started working again as the film industry has been given some relaxation. Recently, the makers have also released the dubbing photographs, which means the series has landed at its final stage.

Mirzapur season 1 had ended with several build-ups for season 2, it has been speculated that the series will continue carrying a plot of Vikrant Massey’s death revenge. Along with Pankaj Tripathi aka Akhandanand Tripathi, series also casts Ali Fazal as Gudu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu, in the pivotal roles.

Posted By: Srishti Goel