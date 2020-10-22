Mirzapur Season 2: Keeping the fans waiting for two years, the makers have finally come up with the second season of the web series.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait for the much-anticipated web series Mirzapur Season 2 finally comes to an end as the action-packed crime drama releases today. Amazon Prime Video, in a tweet on Wednesday, announced that the pre-show of the web series will be released at 11:30 pm on Thursday whereas the Watch Party will begin from 12 am onwards.

“Count this tweet as an invite for #MirzapurWatchParty! Iss baar sath mein bhaukaal karenge. Date: October 22 Time: 11:30pm onwards. See you! #MirzapurOnPrime (sic),” read the tweet.

Count this tweet as an invite for #MirzapurWatchParty! Iss baar sath mein bhaukaal karenge 🔥



Date: October 22

Time: 11:30pm onwards



See you! #MirzapurOnPrime https://t.co/2nIRoHRcYL — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 21, 2020

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video released a peppy track dedicated to its most infamous character Phoolchand Tripathi aka 'Munna Bhaiya'. Penned by lyricist Ginny Diwan, the 1 minute, 43 second-long track sums up the ruthless yet emotionally volatile character essayed by Divyendu Sharma.

Keeping the fans waiting for two years since the release of Season 1, the makers have finally come up with the second season of the web series.

The trailer of Mirzapur 2, launched on October 2, indicated that the upcoming series will not just be a story of revenge and politics, but also a perfect blend of romance, action and sacrilege.

The trailer showed Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) apparently giving the reigns of the hinterland in his Munna Tripathi's (Divyendu Sharma) hands who announces the one ruling Mirzapur can "change the rules whenever he wants".

On the other hand, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) is back to take the revenge of his brother Bablu and wife Sweety's death, who were killed by Munna Tripathi. "Guddu Pandit wapas aa gaye hain, par ab woh jayenge nahi (Guddu Pandit is back but this time he won't go back)," he says in a voice bloody-thirsty in revenge and agony.

The first season ended on an emotional note with the death of two main characters, Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar). It goes without saying that Season 2 will all about revenge as Bablu’s brother Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Sweety’s sister Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and their gang.

