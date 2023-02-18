Mirzapur Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan Passes Away, Co-star Rajesh Tailang Pays Tribute

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passed away at the age of 56. He was a well-known face in the television and film industry and his co-stars are shocked by his untimely demise. As per reports, the actor was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but the doctors could not revive him.

His co-star from Mirzapur Rajesh Tailang mourned his loss and paid tribute as well. "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha." he wrote.

Actor Yashpal Sharma also paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor. He also revealed that Shahnawaz Pradhan got an attack after receiving an award. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The last rites of Shahnawaz Pradhan will reportedly be held on February 18.