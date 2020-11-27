New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mirzapur actor Priyanshu Painyuli aka everyone's favourite Robin has finally tied the knot with his longtime-girlfriend Vandana Joshi in his hometown on Thursday, November 26. It is also reported that ceremonies are going to take place till November 28.

The newlywed couple shared the photos of their wedding festivities and the D-day photos on their Instagram and we are all for it. Not to forget mentioning that the duo was looking adorable. Priyanshu posted an Instagram story in which he gave a little sneak peek to his wedding where he can be seen making the grand entry with his bride in an open jeep.

Vandana also shared a few photos from their wedding rituals in which the duo can be seen all dressed in yellow while posing after a Puja. Vandana also shared a monochrome picture in which she is flaunting heena on her hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tellytalky (@tellytalky)

Vandana wrote with the photo, “And it has began. Mehndi night.” Replying to her, Priyanshu wrote, “Wokay then beautiful its time.”

There is also a video that is doing rounds on the internet in which Priyanshu and Vandana are seen shaking a leg at their pre-wedding functions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vandana Joshi (@vandanajoshi)

The newlywed couple made sure to take care of all the precautions during their wedding. Their wedding invitation contained a mask, hand sanitisers, PPE Kits, tablets, and air sanitisers amongst other things.

On the work front, Priyanshu will be seen in the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket". The film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana, and he will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu and will play the role of her husband.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma