New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime on Thursday announced its new upcoming series and movies in India. Prime hosted its first Prime Video Presents India event in Mumbai, showcasing its line-up for the next two years. Prime Video has announced over 40 titles that will be released in the next two years. The titles include movies in Hindi and Telugu and shows in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The OTT giant made some interesting announcements and revealed new seasons of hits such as 'The Family Man', Mirzapur, Breath into the Shadows among others will return. While, it also announced that some of the titles will include co-productions with popular houses such as Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, Ajay Devgn Films and Excel Media.
Amazon will also begin working on original movies. The platform currently has a few popular offerings in original shows, such as the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Mirzapur, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man and the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows.
Full List of Amazon Prime Upcoming series:
Here are the existing shows that are getting a new season
Mirzapur
The Family Man
Breathe: Into the Shadows
Panchayat
Comicstaan
Four More Shots Please!
Made in Heaven
Mumbai Diaries
Paatal Lok
Amazon Prime Video Upcoming Movies List
Here is a list of Movies that will stream on Amazon
Dharma Productions 3 movies Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
ADF Productions 4 upcoming films including Runway 34, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bhola.
YRF's 5 upcoming films including Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Tiger 3 and Pathan
Excel Movies 5 upcoming films including Phone Bhoot, Yudra, Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zara and Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan.
Amazon will also introduce two co-productions – Neeyat and Ram Setu, both in Hindi.
Manikarnika Films -Tiku Weds Sheru
Here is the list of upcoming Amazon Original Movies and Series:
Full List of upcoming series
Adhura
Modern Love Chennai
Dhootha
Bambai Meri Jaan
Suzhal – The Vortex
Modern Love Hyderabad
Call Me Bae
Sweet Karam Coffee
Crash Course
The Village
Dahaad Vadhandhi: The fable of Velonie
Farzi
Gulkanda Tales
Happy Family Conditions Apply
Hush Hush
Jee Karda
Jubilee
Modern Love Mumbai
PI Meena
Shehar - Lakhot
Full List of Unscripted shows
This is AP Dhillon
Cinema… Marte Dum Tak
Dancing on the Grave
India Love Project
Full List of Upcoming Movies
Ammu (Telugu)
Aye Watan..Mere Watan (Hindi)
Maja Maa (Hindi)
Posted By: Ashita Singh