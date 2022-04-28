New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime on Thursday announced its new upcoming series and movies in India. Prime hosted its first Prime Video Presents India event in Mumbai, showcasing its line-up for the next two years. Prime Video has announced over 40 titles that will be released in the next two years. The titles include movies in Hindi and Telugu and shows in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The OTT giant made some interesting announcements and revealed new seasons of hits such as 'The Family Man', Mirzapur, Breath into the Shadows among others will return. While, it also announced that some of the titles will include co-productions with popular houses such as Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, Ajay Devgn Films and Excel Media.

Amazon will also begin working on original movies. The platform currently has a few popular offerings in original shows, such as the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Mirzapur, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man and the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Full List of Amazon Prime Upcoming series:

Here are the existing shows that are getting a new season

Mirzapur

The Family Man

Breathe: Into the Shadows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Panchayat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Comicstaan

Four More Shots Please!

Made in Heaven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Mumbai Diaries

Paatal Lok

Amazon Prime Video Upcoming Movies List

Here is a list of Movies that will stream on Amazon

Dharma Productions 3 movies Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

ADF Productions 4 upcoming films including Runway 34, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bhola.

YRF's 5 upcoming films including Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Tiger 3 and Pathan

Excel Movies 5 upcoming films including Phone Bhoot, Yudra, Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zara and Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Amazon will also introduce two co-productions – Neeyat and Ram Setu, both in Hindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Manikarnika Films -Tiku Weds Sheru

Here is the list of upcoming Amazon Original Movies and Series:

Full List of upcoming series

Adhura

Modern Love Chennai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Dhootha

Bambai Meri Jaan

Suzhal – The Vortex

Modern Love Hyderabad

Call Me Bae

Sweet Karam Coffee

Crash Course

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The Village

Dahaad Vadhandhi: The fable of Velonie

Farzi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Gulkanda Tales

Happy Family Conditions Apply

Hush Hush

Jee Karda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Jubilee

Modern Love Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

PI Meena

Shehar - Lakhot

Full List of Unscripted shows

This is AP Dhillon

Cinema… Marte Dum Tak

Dancing on the Grave

India Love Project

Full List of Upcoming Movies

Ammu (Telugu)

Aye Watan..Mere Watan (Hindi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Maja Maa (Hindi)

Posted By: Ashita Singh