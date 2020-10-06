New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur 2 is out and the excitement for the upcoming crime drama series is sky-high right now among fans. The Amazon Prime released the trailer of Pankaj Tripathi starrer on Tuesday at 1 PM and the social media is left with only one word "Bhaukal".

In the trailer, Guddu Pandit is all set to take the revenge from Munna and Kaleena Bhaiya. On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi's role Kaleena Bhaiya has now become even more powerful.

Whereas, Rasika Duggal who played the role of Beena Tripathi is also planning something devious. Amidst all this, Rati Shankar Shukla's son is looking for an opportunity to take the revenge of his father's brutal killing by Guddu Pandit.

After watching the trailer, netizens just can't wait for the upcoming series. One of the users said, "Itne characters daal diye Ho, Paper, pen leke dekhna padega"

Another said, "Bhaukal Aane Vala Hai"

Trailer looks promising.."uske liye bhi seedhi chahiye hogi" was so savage 🤣#Mirzapur2 — Riot-su (@kankeneeche) October 6, 2020

#Mirzapur2



When matar paneer is finished in wedding-



Angry me:- pic.twitter.com/gVV2KBsTsq — SACHIN SINGH (@SAC739) October 6, 2020

Yet another said, "Just can't wait"

Itne characters daal diye ho, paper pen leke dekhna padega ✍️ 🤔 #Mirzapur2 — s н ΞЯ ʟ ๏ c к //💛// CSK (@QuirkyHumour) October 6, 2020

The Mirzapur Season 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others.

In the series, Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya and he is affected by two brothers Guddu and Bablu Pandit, whose role is being played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey. However, there is a vital role of Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna, played by Divyenndu.

The first season ends with Munna killing Bablu and Guddu's wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), he also attacks Guddu and Golu as they attend a wedding.

The series revolves around the crime and corruption in the eastern UP (also called Purvanchal) town.

Mirzapur season 2 will stream online on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

Disclaimer: The video used in the article contains strong language which may be offensive to some viewers and/or inappropriate for children. The content within the video is meant for mature audience only

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma