Take this Mirzapur 2 quiz and examine yourself how closely you watched the trailer, "Kyuki ab intezar nahi ho raha hai"

New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-anticipated trailer of Mirzapur 2 is finally out and as expected, it is high on revenge and emotions. Just after the release of the trailer, netizens went gaga over it as they can't wait for the series anymore.

In just 2 hours of the release of the trailer, it has received more than 2.5 million views. This upcoming season what looks like will be filled with blood, drama and violence. However, now that the wait is soon going to be, how about taking this quiz to check how closely you watched the trailer of Mirzapur Season 2.

1. What's the name of Kaleen Bhaiya's nemesis Rati Shankar Shukla's son?

A. Munna

B. Sharad Shukla

C. Saurabh Shukla

D. Ravi Shukla

2. Vijay Verma is playing the role of a close aide of which strongman?

A. Kaleen Bhaiya

B. Rati Shankar Shukla

C. Dadda Tyagi

D. Guddu Pandit

3. Which state do Dadda Tyagi and Vijay Verma hail from in the web series?

A. Jharkhand

B. Madhya Pradesh

C. Bihar

D. Chhattisgarh

4. What is the meaning of the word 'Bhaukaal' used several times in the web series?

A. Funny

B. Impressive

C. Attractive

D. Outrageous

5. The total number of slaps hit in the 169-second trailer:

A. 10

B. 3

C. 5.

D. 7

Answer Key:

1. (B)The name of Kaleen Bhaiya's nemesis Rati Shankar Shukla's son is Sharad Shukla.

2. (C) Vijay Verma is playing the role of grandson of Dadda Tyagi.

3. (C) Dadda Tyagi and Vijay Verma hail from Bihar.

4. (B) The word Bhaukaal means Impressive.

5. (B) There are a total of 3 slaps hit in the 169-second trailer.

The second and final season of Mirzapur will be released on Amazon Prime on October 23. Mirzapur is set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh where Pankaj Tripathi plays the role a local don Kaleen Bhaiya. His tale of dominance remains unaffected until the two brothers, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazl) and Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey), come in the picture. As Kaleen Bhaiya involves the duo in his criminal activities, his son Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma) starts seeing them as a threat to his heirship.

The first season ends with Munna killing Bablu and Guddu's wife Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar). For the obvious reason, the second season will see Guddu Pandit 'bloodthirsty' in revenge against Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi.

Disclaimer: The video used in the article contains strong language which may be offensive to some viewers and/or inappropriate for children. The content within the video is meant for mature audience only.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma