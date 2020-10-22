Mirzapur 2 released: All episodes of Mirzapur 2 are available on Amazon Prime Now. The gangster drama has been premiered on the OTT platform ahead of its schedule.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the years keenly awaited shows Mirzapur 2 has started streaming on Amazon Prime. The gangster drama was scheduled to hit screens on October 23 but the show was released on the OTT platform at least four hours ahead of the scheduled time. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. In the latest season, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur would reprise their roles while actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar will be the new additions.

Set in badlands of Uttar Pradesh, the web series revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons and gang wars in the titular eastern UP town. Season one finished with the death of two important characters -- Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) -- and the upcoming season is all about revenge. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta) will be seen locking horns with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna Tripathi( Divyendu Sharma).

The first season of the crime drama show dropped in 2018 and created its own fandom. Trailer of the anticipated web series released on October 6 after almost a year-long wait, promising a good dose of violence and drama. The 2 minutes 49 seconds trailer begins with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) saying: "Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi humari hogi. Gaddi pe chahe hum rahe ya Munna, niyam same hoga". The one who rules Mirzapur can change the rules on his own terms. In the clip, we also see Shweta Tripathi (Golu) in a fierce guntotting avatar, as she promises to rule Mirzapur.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha