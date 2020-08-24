Actor Pankaj Tripathi today posted a teaser video of the second season of web series 'Mirzapur 2' on his Facebook page, thereby revealing that the much-awaited series will be released on October 23 this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Pankaj Tripathi today posted a teaser video of the second season of web series 'Mirzapur 2' on his Facebook and Twitter, thereby revealing that the much-awaited series will be released on October 23 this year.

The release date of the much-anticipated Amazon Prime web series, whose first season turned out to be a big-time hit among the viewers, was announced by the OTT platform today.

What is anticipated to be a high-octane between Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and the father-son duo of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma), the second season of the series comes after a wait of almost two years.

In the teaser video, which is a narration by Guddu Pandit, Ali Fazal builds up the anticipation among fans as he recalls how the battle of supremacy with Kaleen Bhaiya left him with nothing, expect the "mistake" that the father-son duo committed by leaving him alive.

The first season of the crime drama had ended with the death of Guddu Pandit's brother Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and the former's girlfriend Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar). The series ended with the scene where the two were murdered by Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna Bhaiya.

The cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur as ready to navigate the dark and intense world of Mirzapur. The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Mirzapur season 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta