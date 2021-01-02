Priyanshu and Vandana tied the knot in Dehradun at the former's native place and the wedding was a traditional wedding.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mirzapur actor Priyanshu Painyuli aka Robin who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi has revealed an interesting story behind the infamous dialogue 'Yeh Bhi Theek Hai'.

Priyanshu in conversation with Indian Express told that the character Robin he played in Mirzapur was a well-written character but he wanted to do justice to the character so he used a catchphrase in it and that catchphrase holds a very special story.

He told that many years ago, he went river rafting with his friends and there was an uncle who was looking after their camping and he used to say this phrase but with an interesting pause so he thought that he should use this phrase in this character and it worked well for him.

Recently, Priyanshu hosted a wedding party in Mumbai and few friends from the show biz industry attended his party. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar who played the role of Sweety in Mirzapur, actor Sayani Gupta and actor Aashim Gulati among others joined the party.

At the wedding party, the newly-wed couple was looking beautiful and they were carrying an amazing outfit that was just complimenting their look. Vandana Joshi has seen a heavily sequined silver saree that came with a sleeveless mirror-work blouse, Priyanshu wore a sherwani with a grey bandhgala jacket.

Priyanshu and Vandana tied the knot in Dehradun at the former's native place and the wedding was a traditional wedding and the duo gave a unique quirky touch to their wedding and we were all for it.

Taking about Vandana, Priyanshu said that he met her in 2013 as actors for Taj Express by Vaibhavi Merchant. He said that they become friends from that show and they have been together ever since.

