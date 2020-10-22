With barely a day left for season 2 of the popular Amazon series Mirzapur 2, the video streaming site has released a peppy track dedicated to its most infamous character Phoolchand Tripathi

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With barely a day left for season 2 of the popular Amazon series Mirzapur 2, the video streaming site has released a peppy track dedicated to its most infamous character Phoolchand Tripathi aka 'Munna Bhaiya'. Penned by lyricist Ginny Diwan, the 1 minute, 43 second-long track sums up the ruthless yet emotionally volatile character essayed by Diwyendu Tripathi. The rap song has been composed and sung by vocalist Anand Bhaskar. The video has clocked more than 3.5 lakh view and over 53,000 likes within a day of its release.

(Disclaimer: The video used in the article contains strong language which may be offensive to some viewers and/or inappropriate for children. The content within the video is meant for mature audience only.)

Mirzapur season 2 will be released on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on Friday, October 23rd, 2020. Trailer of the anticipated web series released on October 6 after almost a year-long wait, promising a good dose of violence and drama.

The 2 minutes 49 seconds trailer begins with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) saying: "Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi humari hogi. Gaddi pe chahe hum rahe ya Munna, niyam same hoga". The one who rules Mirzapur can change the rules on his own terms. In the clip, we also see Shweta Tripathi (Golu) in a fierce guntotting avatar, as she promises to rule Mirzapur.

Season one finished with the death of two important characters -- Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) -- and the upcoming season is all about revenge. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta) will be seen locking horns with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna Tripathi( Divyendu Sharma).

Set in badlands of Uttar Pradesh, the web series also features Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. The first season of the crime drama show dropped in 2018 and created its own fandom

(with IANS inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha