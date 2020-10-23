Torrent websites like Piratesbay and Tamilrockers are offering all 10 episodes of Mirzapur 2 in HD for free download.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Multiple torrent website, including Tamilrockers, reportedly leaked all ten episodes of Mirzapur 2, just hours after the much-awaited season was released on the Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Notably, the second season had been released on the OTT platform at least four hours ahead of its scheduled time.

Several media reports have suggested that torrent websites Piratesbay and Tamilrockers are offering all ten 10 episodes of the season in HD for free download. Notably, the first instalment released in 2018 had also been leaked on Torrent websites.

Tamilrockers is notorious for leaking shows and movies, especially Tamil films within hours after their release in theatres. The piracy website has time and again been banned, but emerges with new domains.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. In the latest season, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur would reprise their roles while actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar will be the new additions.

Set in badlands of Uttar Pradesh, the web series revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons and gang wars in the titular eastern UP town. The first season of the crime drama show dropped in 2018 and created its own fandom. Trailer of the anticipated web series released on October 6 after almost a year-long wait, promising a good dose of violence and drama. Season one finished with the death of two important characters -- Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) -- and the upcoming season is all about revenge.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja