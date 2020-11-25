Priyanshu and Vandana met in 2013 during their theatre days. They have also worked together in a few short films directed by Priyanshu himself.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli aka Robin is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi. It is reported that the duo was set to tie knots earlier this but due to coronavirus, they postponed their wedding. Priyanshu has now revealed that he will be getting married on November 26 in his hometown Dehradun.

Priyanshu told HT, "We’ve been thinking of getting married early this year but didn’t have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn’t want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note..."

It is also reported that the couple is going to hold their reception in Mumbai in the second week of December following all the safety precautions. The actor has also revealed that his wedding is going to be a private affair and will only include some of the close friends and family member.

He also shared that the wedding will have only 50 people, 25 people from each side. The pre-wedding festivities will begin on November 25. The duo is going to host a reception on this Friday. It was reported that earlier, they were going to hold a reception in Vandana's hometown Delhi as well but due to COVID19, they decided to postpone it for now.

Priyanshu further said, "We both have seen our ups and downs and we’ve sort of grown up together in this journey. We’ve seen each other’s work and personal life closely, especially the struggles. She is also an actor and a dancer. She has done TV, theatre and two musicals. She’ll be doing a web series soon. So when you do this journey together, you kind of grow into each other. We’ve always liked and understood each other. I’ve been a fan of her dancing, I can’t really compete with what she does on stage. We’re very different, in the sense of our personalities, that’s why we kind of compliments each other."

On the work front, Priyanshu will soon be seen in the sports drama Rashmi Rocket in Pune and recently completed the first schedule. The film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana and is about the story of runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu is going to play the role of Tapsee's husband in the film.

