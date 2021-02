Mirza Ghalib Death Anniversary: 10 immortal couplets by the legendary poet that will melt your heart, have a look:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: February 15 marks the 152nd death anniversary of the evergreen poet Ghalib, who penned many pieces of timeless poetry that still lives in our heart.

Born on December 27, 1797, in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan was popular by his pen name 'Ghalib'. He was married to Umrao Begum at the age of 13. They had seven children together but all of them died in a short period.

Ghalib was famous for writing in Persian and Urdu. Even though Ghalib is no more, his poetry is still alive, just like he said, "Ye na thi hamari qismat ki visal-e-yar hota, agar aur jiite rahte yahi intizar hota."

On Mirza Ghalib's 152nd death anniversary, we are bringing 10 immortal couplets of the legendary poet:

1. Dil hī to hai na sañg-o-ḳhisht dard se bhar na aa.e kyuuñ

ro.eñge ham hazār baar koī hameñ satā.e kyuuñ

2. Ham ne maanā ki taġhāful na karoge lekin

ḳhaak ho jā.eñge ham tum ko ḳhabar hote tak

3. Na thā kuchh to ḳhudā thā kuchh na hotā to ḳhudā hotā

Duboyā mujh ko hone ne na hotā maiñ to kyā hotā

4. Ishq par zor nahīñ hai ye vo ātish ‘ġhālib’

ki lagā.e na lage aur bujhā.e na bane

5. Mohabbat meñ nahīñ hai farq jeene aur marne kā/ Usī ko dekh kar jeete haiñ jis kāfir pe dam nikle

6. Ishq ne ‘Ghālib’ nikammā kardiyā/ Varna ham bhī aadmī the kaamke

7. Ham ko maalūm hai jannat kī haqīqat lekin/ Dil ko ḳhush rakhne ko ‘Ghālib’ ye ḳhayāl achchhā hai

10. Merī qismat meñ ġham gar itnā thā

dil bhī yā-rab ka.ī diye hote

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma