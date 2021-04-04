Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with his forthcoming film, Jersey. In the film, he is set to play the role of a cricketer. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others in pivotal roles.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like her husband, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput is leaving no stones unturned to raise the mercury level with her scintillating pictures. On Sunday, Mira blessed the feed of netizens with her 'minutes before the mess' look, and we are all for it.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a picture in which she was donning peach coloured floral swimsuit which she paired with an abstract print shrug. She was looking gorgeous as ever in the beach look. She accessorised her look with white tasselled slippers, sunglasses, and gold coloured whoops. She shared the photo with the caption, that read, "Minutes before the mess"

As soon as she shared the picture on Instagram, her friends from the film fraternity bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Singer Kanika Kapoor dropped a comment on her picture, that read, "Gorgeous" with a heart and fire emoticon.

Many users also praised her beach look. One of the users wrote, "YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL"

Another user wrote, "Always a stunner."

Yet another wrote, "soaring the heat.. wow."

In just minutes of sharing the picture, it had garnered 131,564 likes, at the time of writing this article.

This is not the first time when Mira Rajput shared a picture while soaking in the sun. To bless your Sunday, here are some of the pictures of Mira Rajput flaunting her summer body:

On the other hand, Shahid is currently busy with his forthcoming film, Jersey. In the film, he is set to play the role of a cricketer. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others in pivotal roles. The film is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

What do you think about Mira Rajput's 'minutes before the mess' look? Do let us know in the comment section.

