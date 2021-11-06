New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's almost every year's story that air pollution levels hit a drastic mark after Diwali in the National Capital Region. And the same happened in 2021 too when the AQI measurement of the city crossed a hazardous 500 mark. People including a few Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to post about the same.

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput who is a native of Delhi shared a picture of the city's skyline and posted a picture of her official Instagram account in the story section. Expressing her displeasure she wrote, “This can't be my home... Please let's do our bit. Don't burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever isn't gets burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about the stubble burning.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, actress Neha Dhupia too tweeted on her official social media handle and urged people to not to burst crackers during the festival as it is affecting the environment. She wrote, “Pls stop bursting firecrackers .. it’s hurting the environment, it’s hurting us , it’s hurting our children … please ”

Pls stop bursting firecrackers 🧨.. it’s hurting the environment, it’s hurting us , it’s hurting our children … please 🙏🏻 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 5, 2021

Her this tweet apparently didn't go down well with Twitterati and they chose to troll her. One user wrote, “Stop living the ultra luxurious lifestyle having high carbon footprint. It hurts even more.” Meanwhile another one said, "Firecrackers are not in even the top 1000 causes of climate change. You know what top 5 are? Read. Now stop using fossil fuels, plant trees, stop eating beef/meat, tell farmers to use natural manure, stop using fridge and then preach."

Take a look at the tweets from netizens here:





Firecrackers are not in even the top 1000 causes of climate change. You know what top 5 are? Read. Now stop using fossil fuels, plant trees, stop eating beef/meat, tell farmers to use natural manure, stop using fridge and then preach. pic.twitter.com/uW4NtXAgzZ — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 5, 2021

Didi hawa mai oxygen release karti hui pic.twitter.com/GAeCpLM5LK — gabru (@iamengimemer) November 5, 2021

Helping environment? Right miss @NehaDhupia ? Start doing something for environment like, stop using car, ac.. small steps. Then preach. — JAI BHARAT🇮🇳 (@Hindust73231409) November 5, 2021

Cosmetic industry is one of the worst polluters. It's polluting oceans, air, causing deforestation, clogging urban drainage systems. Bollywoodias not only heavily use it they promote it too 365 days a year...https://t.co/6a3dWiVkNs — N S ಪಾಟೀಲ್ पाटील🇮🇳🕊️ (@cosmicmatter1) November 5, 2021

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal