Minnal Murali Director Basil Joseph And Wife Elizabeth Samuel Welcome A Baby Girl: 'Our Little Bundle Of Joy'

Filmmaker Basil Joseph has proved himself as one of the most talented directors in the Malayalam film industry with his film 'Minnal Murali'. In his personal life too, Basil has achieved a new milestone as he has welcomed his daughter with his wife Elizabeth Samuel.

Sharing the first picture of his baby girl, Basil wrote, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter. We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day."

Earlier, Basil won the Best Director Award for his Netflix film 'Minnal Murali' at the Asian Academy Award 2022. Announcing the news of his big win, Basil penned a heartwarming note on social media and shared the pictures from the award ceremony.

"I feel overwhelmed and honoured to be declared as the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022 here in Singapore. Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage. I am convinced that this recognition has brought us one step closer to the global stage. Here's a huge heartfelt hug to our producers, Netflix, actors, writers, cinematographer and the entire cast and crew- thank you for believing in me. This superhero wouldn't have emerged without you!" he wrote.

Basil last directed Minnal Murali, which streaming on Netflix. This superhero film won the audience's hearts and was praised by critics as well. It revolves around Jaison, who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning.

The filmmaker has already announced the sequel of Minnal Murali. The movie Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram in the lead role and Aju Varghese, Vasisht Umesh, Femina George and Shelly Kishore in the pivotal role.