Minissha Lamba Calls Sajid Khan ‘Creature’, Has THIS To Say About The 'MeToo' Accused Filmmaker

Actor Minissha Lamba was a renowned name in the Bollywood industry and was a national crush since her debut with 'Yahan' in 2005. The actress grabbed the hot seat again, as she openly talked about the issues of the 'Me Too' movement, where Lamba was seen taking a jibe at filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Talking along the lines of the movement in India and across the globe, the actor recalled the allegations against Sajid Khan and called him a 'Creature.' Sajid Khan made his first television appearance on Bigg Boss 14, after which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment during the 'Me Too' movement. He recently featured as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

During an interview, Minissha Lamba was asked about the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, where she spoke about the involvement of Sajid Khan and the 'Me Too' movement in a rather open manner.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Minissha said, "The Me Too movement is and has been so important in changing the conversation around the world about women. It was just a revolution that was on the brink that was waiting to happen."

She further added, "It just needed that one boiling point, that one catastrophe to change the world, and that is what revolutions are all about. Regarding the creature (Sajid Khan) you are talking about, the less about the person the better."

Bigg Boss 16 had to face tons of criticism from netizens and Bollywood with Sajid Khan on board again in the show. However, he managed to survive for three months and took a voluntary exit from the show.

In his farewell speech, the filmmaker was seen joining hands with teary eyes he said, "Jo jo mere kisi se bhi jhagde ho, haath jodke mafi mangta hu. Lekin aap logo ka bahut support raha."

The filmmaker is all set to start the shooting for his upcoming film '100 percent' starring Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Minissha Lamba also spoke about her career where she seeks 'wonderful opportunities'. The actress said, "I did not have the kind of guidance which I needed at that time. I did everything on my own and when I look back, I am wiser. Definitely, if I had to do it again, I would have done certain things differently."

Minissha Lamba made her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's 'Yahaan' in 2005. She later rose to fame with films like 'Honeymoon Travels' opposite Abhay Deol, 'Bachana Ae Haseeno' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and 'Kidnap' opposite Imran Khan. She also starred in 'Bheja Fry 2.' Minissha Lamba also appeared on Bigg Boss 8 as a contestant.