Mindy Kaling Explores Jaipur, Enjoys Rajasthani Delicacies | See Pics From Her Trip

On Sunday, Mindy Kaling announced that she was in Jaipur, exploring the city. It is possible that her visit is related to work, as she and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been working on a wedding film which they had announced in 2019.

Writer Dan Goor was also on the trip with Mindy. The yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy, produced by Universal Pictures, is similar in style to the films Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Mindy shared photos of her time in Jaipur on Instagram and captioned her post as "The Pink City". The post received comments from director Nisha Ganatra who wrote, "I love that fort so much! It's beautiful," and actor Poorna Jagannathan who remarked "pretty in pink". Other fans left red heart emojis while some asked if she was in Jaipur for the filming of the romantic comedy she has been working on with Priyanka. The film's co-writer, Dan Goor, can be seen sitting next to Mindy in one of the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Last year, Mindy and Priyanka were revealed to be playing cousins in a film set around an Indian wedding. Mindy would play an Indian-American, while Priyanka would play her cousin, who was born and raised in India. The characters would come from different cultural backgrounds within India.

In a 2022 interview with Forbes, Mindy talked about promoting diverse representation of the Asian experience in her projects. She stated that they aim to showcase the 'diverse representation of the Asian experience in her projects'. She said, "We're really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern India. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they're different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith. Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference?"

She added, "I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she's Punjabi Indian from India and I'm an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It's so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together."

Mindy recently lent her the voice to the character Velma Dinkley in the animated series, Velma. She also holds the roles of writer and producer for the Netflix show, Never Have I Ever.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is set to appear in the Prime Video series Citadel and the romantic comedy Love Again this year. She is also slated to start filming Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.