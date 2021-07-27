New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's comedy-drama 'Mimi' has just been released and people are already in love with the duo's performance. Yes, based on surrogacy, the film was earlier supposed to release on July 30, but to mark Kriti's birthday on July 27 the film was premiered earlier. 

In the film, Kriti has essayed the role of a fiesty surrogate mother Mimi who bears a child for a foreign couple. And later the story unfolds portraying her struggles with a hint of humour thrown in. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a key role who helps Mimi throughout. The film takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster while giving a social message of humanity in a comical, light way. 

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Mimi is actually a Hindi remake of a Marathi film titled 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!'. The film was released in 2011 and bagged National Award.  

The film has been receiving a lot of positive reviews and reactions on Twitter. Some are praising Pankaj Tripathi's comic timing, while some are saying that it's Kriti Sanon's best performance so far. 

Also Read
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to star in 'very special' music video |..
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to star in 'very special' music video |..

Take a look at the Twitter users' review and reactions here:

So guys, have you watched the film yet? 

 

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal