Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's Mimi has released on July 27 on the special occasion of the lead actress' birthday. Scroll down to see what Twitter users have to say about the film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's comedy-drama 'Mimi' has just been released and people are already in love with the duo's performance. Yes, based on surrogacy, the film was earlier supposed to release on July 30, but to mark Kriti's birthday on July 27 the film was premiered earlier.

In the film, Kriti has essayed the role of a fiesty surrogate mother Mimi who bears a child for a foreign couple. And later the story unfolds portraying her struggles with a hint of humour thrown in. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a key role who helps Mimi throughout. The film takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster while giving a social message of humanity in a comical, light way.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Mimi is actually a Hindi remake of a Marathi film titled 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!'. The film was released in 2011 and bagged National Award.

The film has been receiving a lot of positive reviews and reactions on Twitter. Some are praising Pankaj Tripathi's comic timing, while some are saying that it's Kriti Sanon's best performance so far.

8/10

With a great combination of comedy, drama and pure emotion, this movie #Mimi will be @kritisanon 's career best movie. Kriti's amazing performance and beautyness is gorgeously reflected in this. The climax scenes of the movie made me cry.❤️#mimireview pic.twitter.com/n2XFASfUl1 — Sakil Rahman (@Sakil_Rahmanz) July 26, 2021

#MimiReview : 3.5/5 Mimi is a nice mix of comedy & emotions, with superlative cast performances, an emotional tale with Sanon & Tripathi giving their best like always. Avoiding extra melodrama & predictable scenes would have make it more nicer. pic.twitter.com/Nt7mExF0Qa — Nepaly (@thenepaly) July 27, 2021

Every actor in #Mimi pitches in an earnest performance, but #PankajTripathi is a class apart… #SaiTamhankar [first-rate] and #EvelynEdwards [top notch] add sheen to the goings-on… The soundtrack is ordinary, songs are speed breakers. #MimiReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2021

#Mimi is an emotional rollercoaster. A must watch. Lost of words tbh. @kritisanon fantastic performance & Happiest Bday. @TripathiiPankaj sir as always just perfect mix of everything. @arrahman's music is so imp for this beautiful movie. 1 of the best movies. TYSM ❤️#mimireview pic.twitter.com/zoIL2Et1ej — Namma SRK Fan (@priteshpdedhia) July 26, 2021

#MIMI is a HEART-WARMING & throughly ENTERTAINING film. Offers right dose of humour & emotions, also gives a beautiful message. @kritisanon gives her CAREER-BEST performance. @TripathiiPankaj is OUTSTANDING. A.R.Rahman's music is SOUL of the film.



Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐½ (3.5 Stars) — Aavishkar Gawande (@aavishhkar) July 26, 2021

Watched #Mimi & what a movie it is. Amazing. After a long time watched something worthy and it was just way too fabulous. Hope more people watch it and shower their love because it deserves it all. @kritisanon @TripathiiPankaj #MimiReview — || PRATEEK || (@_Prateek01_) July 27, 2021

