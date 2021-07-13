Mimi is produced under Maddock Films banner and will be released on July 30 on OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinemas. Scroll down to watch the trailer.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kriti Sanon's much-awaited comedy-drama Mimi's trailer is out and about. And it's going to make you go roll on the floor laughing. Yes, helmed by Maddok Films, starring Pankaj Tripathi in the male lead, this film is a pregnancy tale of Kriti's character who struggles with the social taboo of being a surrogate mother.

The trailer features Kriti to be a woman who is chosen by a foreign couple to carry their baby for them and in return, they would pay her 20 lakh. However, after she gets pregnant, the two decide to cancel the deal and then starts the real trouble for Mimi.

Apart from Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, ace artists Supriya Pathak Shah and Manoj Pahwa will also be seen adding to the flavour of the film.

Kriti took to her official social media handle to share the trailer of the film. She wrote, " #MimiTrailer | Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi | Dinesh Vijan | Laxman Utekar... #Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! 😉 Here is My Mimi for you! 💖💖🤰🏻 Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now. Link in bio... Releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in. #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting"

Take a look at Mimi's trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon gained 15 kilos for her role. Apart from her, the film also stars actress Sai Tamhankar in a supporting role. Mimi is a Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

The film will be released on July 30 on OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinemas.

So guys, what are your thoughts about the trailer of the film? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal