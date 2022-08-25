Milind Soman's First Look As Sam Manekshaw Unveiled From Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

A few days back Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first look of her upcoming film 'Emergency'. Now, Kangana shared the first look of Milind Soman’s look as Sam Manekshaw. The shooting of the film is underway, and the film also stars Anupam Kher as late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

In the poster, Milind can be seen wearing the uniform and also has a sharp mustache. The actor's look will definitely enthral his fans.

Sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency."

Apart from Kangana, Milind Soman also shared the poster on his social media handles. He also emphasised the fact that he feels extremely proud portraying the role of Sam Manekshaw and also being a part of the film.

“Honoured to be a part of @kanganaranaut ’s directorial #Emergency and play the role of #SamManekshaw, the man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war!" he wrote.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Who was Sam Manekshaw?

Sam Manekshaw also known as Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was born on April 3, 1914. During the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, Sam Manekshaw served as the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army and was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will also be playing the same role as Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s movie Sam Bahadur.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency also features Shreyas Talpade as the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahima Chaudhry as Indira Gandhi’s close friend Pupul Jayakar.