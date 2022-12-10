Milind Soman Promotes New Dishwasher Made For Men; Netizens 'Refuse To Believe'

Famous model-actor Milind Soman on Saturday headed to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen promoting a dishwashing liquid, especially made for men. Though the video garnered over 250k of views, netizens refused to believe the advertisement and asked if this was a joke.

The video, which is shot in the gym, starts with a man saying, "Woh thodi thakaan ho gayi thi. Actually, kal raat na maine saare bartaan dhoye the. Mummy ki help kar deta hoon kabhi kabhi aur karni bhi chaiye. (I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I help my mom sometimes.)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Soon after than, Milind Soman interrupts and says, "Waah beta waah, kya bragging karri hai. Go on, did you enjoy?" He then hands the man a bottle of the dark dishwashing liquid, telling him that he may now wash all the dishes and continue to boast. Milind concludes, “Vim Black, easy to clean, more to brag."

Sharing the video, Soman wrote in the caption, "Vim Black - dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it? @vimindia @mtvindia." Netizens were quick to react, as evident from the comments section.

An Instagram user commented, "Please tell me this a spoof and not a real product. I refuse to believe that we have fallen this deep down the pit hole of idiotic Capitalism," another one wrote, "Hain?? Vim black for men?? Kuchh bhi hai ye to," and others also dropped similar reactions.