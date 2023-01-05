Milind Soman Makes Paps Do Push-Ups To Click His Pictures, Leaves Netizens In Splits | Watch

Milind Soman is an inspiration for many people and motivates his fans to achieve their fitness goals. The model-actor showed how much he takes fitness seriously when he asked the paparazzi to do push-ups to click his picture.

The video of Milind asking paparazzi to do push-ups has now gone viral and netizens are enjoying it.

Earlier, Milind promoted a dishwashing liquid brand, Vim, which took social media by storm. The advertisement talked about the dishwashing liquid for men, which got a mixed reaction from the netizens.

However, Vim clarified the backlash faced by the advertisement, saying 'It was a joke'. "Hey, guys, just something we want to say from the bottom of our bottle's hearts. "Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along...Bartan dhona sabke liye ek jaisa, to liquid bhi ek hoga na? You don't need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too!" the post reads.

On the work front, Milind will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' in which he will essay the role of Sam Manekshaw. The movie also stars Shreyas Talpade as the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahima Chaudhry as Indira Gandhi’s close friend Pupul Jayakar.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will also be playing the same role as Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s movie Sam Bahadur.