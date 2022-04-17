New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba promised forever to his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal. The couple got married in Delhi on April 16. Several pictures from the couple's wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet.

The pre-wedding ceremony of Millind and Pria started earlier this week, and was attended by several celebrities including Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula, and Suyyash Rai among others. The Mehndi ceremony of the couple took place on Saturday.

Take a look at pictures from Millind and Pria's wedding here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipak Studios Photography (@dipak_studios)

The couple got engaged on 11 April, following which they also hosted a sangeet and cocktail bash for their family and friends. As soon as the pictures went online, fans couldn't stop gushing about them.

Earlier, this month during an interview with Miss Malini, Millind revealed plans regarding a wedding and how he always wanted a big fat Indian wedding.

“The weddings that I perform for, are larger-than-life, they are big-fat weddings. I had always dreamt that it should be a grand affair. It should have everyone who has been a part of my journey - those who’ve seen me as a child to now when I’ve achieved something in the industry. My parents should be proud of me," the singer was quoted as saying by Miss Malini.

Millind is one of the famous names in the Punjabi music industry. The singer first made his singing debut in 2014 with the Punjabi song “4 Men Down” which earned him a lot of praise. The singer, over the period of time, has given several hit songs including, zindagi di paudi, main tera ho gaya, daaru party, she don’t know, and nachi nachi among others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen