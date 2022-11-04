Mili Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read If You’re Planning To Watch Janhvi Kapoor’s Survivor Drama This Weekend

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Mili’ released in theaters this Friday. The film is the Hindi language remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’ and also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

The movie will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s third solo release after ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’. If you’re planning to watch the film this weekend, check out these top tweets:

One word review : "WINNER" ⭐⭐⭐

Watch Mili for #jahnvikapoor's outstanding performance, First half is fabulous, second half pace is little slow but manageable. After all the film is a winner. I strongly recommend this film. #Mili #MiliReview #rottenrocky pic.twitter.com/eFESG0c1ic — Rotten Rocky (@rottenrocky9) November 4, 2022

The movie #Mili is entirely based on Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor gave her career best in the movie. First half is slow but second half is powerful and emotional. Also the movie has some scenes that the audience can connect well with.#JanhviKapoor | @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/jJuaAMBl2g — Cinegiri (@Cinegiri_) November 4, 2022

Mili works in all department. Screenplay and Script of the film is engaging. Direction is Brilliant. Mili is a film that shows the acting prowess of Janhvi Kapoor. One of the finest film of Janhvi Kapoor. — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) November 4, 2022

It's already the best movie from Janhvi's filmography.

They developed the story SO WELL. I started crying when the mall shuts down after Mili gets stuck and her dad is waiting for her to return home. #ManojPahwa is THAT good.#JanhviKapoor #MiliReview pic.twitter.com/kcgCb4Uatx — Radha (@SupremacyJanhvi) November 4, 2022

Winners of Josh App contest got to watch #Mili at the premiere yesterday night, and they loved it. I'M SO PROUD OF JANHVI 😭❤️#JanhviKapoor #MiliReview pic.twitter.com/7Ic8yk0M9V — Radha (@SupremacyJanhvi) November 2, 2022

Talking about her challenging role in the film, Janhvi Kapoor said that working in the movie took a toll on her mental health. “I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell,” the ‘Dhadak star said in an interview with PTI.

“If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure,” Janhvi added.

Adding that she feels nervous about the release of the film, Janhvi said, “I believed in all of these films. I knew we had a good film and good performances in hand. But with ‘Gunjan…’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’, there was no pressure or fear of the value of the film being tainted by a (box office) number. Here, I have so much confidence that it (‘Mili’) is a good film but I am scared about the conversation, which will be about numbers.”

Talking about ‘Mili’ being the remake of a popular film, Janhvi said that the same director who directed the original Malayalam film ‘Helen’ wanted to tell the story to the larger audience. “He made the original movie on a small budget. We took the decision to remake it because of the story, which is quite lovely. It is a remake but still it is a new story. A lot of people in the north haven’t watched the original. We wanted to present this story in our unique way to the Hindi-speaking audience,” Janhvi added.