Mili Release Date: When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor's Survival-Thriller Film | Watch Trailer

JANHVI Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming survival thriller film 'Mili'. After the success of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi will be seen in another strong and intense role in Mili. The actress has finally shared the trailer of the film and it looks intriguing.

Sharing the trailer, Janhvi wrote, "Watch a glimpse of Mili’s chilling tale of survival! The trailer out now."

Mili Release Date:

Mili will release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Sunny will play the role of Mili's boyfriend and Manoj Pahwa will essay the role of Mili's father.

The story revolves around Mili, who gets stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. The music of Mili is composed by AR Rahman. For the unversed, Mili is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen', directed by the same filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier. In Helen, Anna Ben essayed the main role in the survival thriller film.

Meanwhile, Anna also expressed her excitement for Mili. While speaking to India Today, Anna said that she has heard wonderful things about Janhvi. "I am very excited for Mili because Mathukutty has directed the film in Hindi as well. I have heard all wonderful things about her (Janhvi) and how the movie has turned out, from the people on the sets. I know she will be brilliant in the film, can’t wait to watch her,” she said.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Bawaal, along with Varun Dhawan and has already wrapped up shooting for the film. Thanking director Nitesh Tiwari, Janhvi wrote, "I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values."

Apart from Mili, Janhvi is also preparing for her film Mr And Mrs Mahi, along with Rajkummar Rao. She will essay the role of a cricketer in the film.