Mili OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Survival Drama

Janhvi Kapoor has become a rising star after showing a stellar performance in the survival drama 'Mili'. Even though the movie did not work well at the box office, Janhvi was praised for her acting. After its theatrical run, Mili is all set for its OTT release.

Mili OTT Release Date:

Mili will stream on Netflix from December 30, 2022.

Announcing the release date, Netflix wrote, "Mili is here and she’s going to give you the chills. Watch her tale of survival. Mili, now streaming!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Mili is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen', directed by filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier. The story revolves around Mili, who gets stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

The movie did not perform well at the box office and clashed with Phone Bhoot and Double XL as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Recently, Janhvi reflected on her journey in Bollywood and talked about success and hard work. While talking to Subhash K Jha in an interview for rediff.com, the Mili star shared her mantra to achieve success.

“There is no substitute for hard work. And if your heart is clean and you put your heart and soul into your work, even if it takes longer, slowly and surely, people will start recognising that about you," she said. Talking about the PR game and trends, Janhvi said, "There’s no need to get caught up in the noise and PR game and lose bearings on the stuff that really matters. Even if it seems like the only way to get ahead in this race."

“Also to keep evolving. And never take yourself too seriously. And know that there’s never any set formula for success, it’s all about enjoying the journey and never getting complacent," she said.

Janhvi was also seen in Good Luck Jerry, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. She will be seen in Bawal, along with Varun Dhawan.