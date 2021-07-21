Singer Mika Singh in a latest video revealed that he has seen Raj Kundra's app. The singer even reacted on the business tycoon's p*rnographic case. Scroll down to watch video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's arrest in p*rn films case has shocked everyone. Ever since the business tycoon has gone into Mumbai Police custody, people have been talking about his apps and his involvement in the case.

Police has also named Raj the 'key conspirator' in the case. The businessman was produced before the court and has been ordered to stay in remand till July 23. A lot of people came forward ad reacted on the same and one of them is singer Mika Singh.

A recent video of the singer is going viral where he can be seen talking about Raj Kundra's case. In the video, he said that he has seen one of Raj's mobile apps but did not find anything wrong. He even called him a nice man.

Talking about Raj, Mika said, "Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let's see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let's hope for the best (I am waiting to see what happens. I don't have much knowledge about his app but I have seen one of his apps and it was a simple one)."

Take a look at Mika Singh's video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the case, as per reports, Raj Kundra under the name of Ripu Sudan Balkrishna Kundra had sold the controversial app to a UK-based firm named Kenrin Pvt Ltd. The company was owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

On the other hand, according to a senior police officer, Raj Kundra's Viaan Industries holds a tie-up with Kenrin, which is also the owner of 'Hotshots' app. The app is the same one which is reportedly played a part in posting p*rn content.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal