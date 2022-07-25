Mika Di Vothi: Meet Akanksha Puri, Mika Singh's Bride-To-Be

Mika Singh has finally chosen his life partner and it is Akansha Puri. Mika on his show 'Swayamvar: Mika Ki Vohti' announced Akanksha Puri as his life partner through ups and downs and through thick and thin. In the show, that aired on Star Bharat 12 girls entered to marry the singer. In the end, Mika chose 3 girls Puri, Prantika Das and Neet Mahal who made their place in his heart.

According to the India Today report, Mika did not marry Akanksha but he signified his choice. "While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. He shared that he wants to spend quality time with her away from the cameras before they take the nuptial vows. Mika also met Akanksha’s family and sought their blessing as he decided to embark on this new journey with her,” said the source.

In the finale, singer Mika expressed his feelings to Akanksha and promised her that he wants to be his best friend even if they become wife-husband. He shared that his wife should always be his friend first!

For the unversed, Akanksha Puri has been friends with Mika for over the past 13-14 years and had entered the Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti as a wild card entry. In the show, she once spoke her heart out that seeing Mika with other women had made her realise that she doesn't want to lose his favourite person.

According to the reports, it has been said that the contestant herself approached the channel to make an entry in the show. At the start of the show, Akanksha promised one thing, “I would be this king’s one and only queen.” And at last the same happened.