Miheeka Bajaj Pens Cute Valentine's Day Message For Hubby Rana Daggubati, Calls Him 'Wild And Wonderful' | See Pic

On Valentine's Day, celeb couples are expressing their love for each other through social media posts. Most of them have written adorable emotional messages to describe their partners or the love they share. Similarly, Rana Daggubati's wife, Miheeka Bajaj, has posted a beautiful and unseen photograph of herself with Rana, along with a heartfelt message that is both genuine and inspirational for young adults.

"Strong and sweet, elegant and pretty, wild and wonderful... I am running out of adjectives to describe myself, no wonder you love me so much. Just kidding! To the man of my dreams! You may annoy the life out of me on most days, but that smile! It makes me fall in love all over again. Happy Valentine's Day," Miheeka wrote on her Instagram.

In the picture, Miheeka Bajaj is seen wearing a pink backless mini dress, while Rana is dressed casually as usual. Their love story is both romantic and filmy, as they have known each other for a long time since Rana's sister and Miheeka attended the same school.

As reported by Pinkvilla, during a live Instagram interaction with Lakshmi Manchu, Rana Daggubati had once said, "We got talking during the lockdown, and I thought this was right, and that's it. So, when good things happen, I don't question too much, I just go. Everyone has a timeline, and that's okay. It's all good."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8, 2020, during the lockdown. The wedding was attended by Rana's close friends and actors, including Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For the unversed, Miheeka, who studied in London, is an interior designer based in Mumbai and also operates an event management and decor company.

Since Rana is not very active on social media, Miheeka occasionally shares romantic photos of the duo that gives us glimpses of their happy life after marriage. They make a perfect lovey-dovey couple together, don't they?