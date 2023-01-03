Michael: Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer Film Gets Release Date; Details Inside

The pan-Indian film, Michael, starring Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, has finally got a release date in 2023. Michael is touted as one of the most-anticipated projects of the year as fans are curious to witness Kishan and Sethupathi on the big screen together.

Sharing the poster from his forthcoming film, the makers headed to the film's Twitter handle and wrote, "Get ready for the #MICHAEL mayhem in cinemas WW Grand Release in Theatres on Feb 3rd, 2023 #MichaelfromFEB3rd @sundeepkishan @VijaySethuOffl @Divyanshaaaaaa @menongautham @anusuyakhasba @jeranjit @itsvarunsandesh @SamCSmusic @SVCLLP @KaranCoffl #NarayandasNarang."

According the announcement, the pan-India film Michael will be released worldwide in all South languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on February 3, 2023. The movie will star Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Guatham Menon, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, the makers also revealed the film's poster, thereby introducing fans with all the characters. Star director Gautham Vasudev Menon will be seen playing an antagonist, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh will be seen in pivotal roles. Actress Divyansha Kaushik will be playing Sundeep Kishan’s love interest.

Earlier, during the filming of Michael, Sundeep Kishan dropped a few pics from the sets on his Instagram handle. "No words...Just Pure Love...#Michael behind the scenes...@actorvijaysethupathi anna @varusarathkumar ma (Ps: Michael only got to smile behind the scenes lol)," he wrot in the caption.

Michael is directed by filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi, while Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP is bankrolling it in association with Karan C Productions LLP. The film marks Ranjit Jeyakodi and Vijay Sethupathi's second collaboration after the 2017 film Puriyaatha Puthir.