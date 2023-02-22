Michael OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sundeep Kishan’s Bilingual Action-Thriller

The makers of the Tamil-Telugu neo-noir film Michael have locked its OTT release date. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun Sandesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Ayyappa P. Sharma in pivotal roles.

Michael released in cinemas on February 3, 2023 in Tamil and Telugu, with dubbed releases in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The film opened to positive reviews from the audiences and critics and collected over Rs 18 crore at the box-office.

OTT giant Aha Video bought the digital streaming rights for Michael. The film will begin streaming from February 24, 2023.

The plot of Michael revolves around a young orphan who joins a don in Mumbai. He saves the life of the latter twice and becomes his trustable henchman. However, the stoic orphan had some other plans which the don couldn't foresee. He turns against the don owing to a circumstance. Will he be able to take on the mighty gangster?

Speaking to The Hindu in an interview, Sundeep Kishan revealed how working on Michael changed him as a person and actor.

“Ranjit worked on the idea given to him and came up with a ‘genius’ script. If I have to describe his ingenuity, I would say his narrative style has shades of director Selvaraghavan’s brilliance. Working on Michael has changed me as an actor and as a person,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

The actor further spoke about enjoying the process of working out to achieve his chiseled look for Michael. “I normally do not enjoy working out. I had to do it for Michael. For one portion of the film, I lived on egg whites and black coffee for about 18 days, after which my right leg took a beating. It is not healthy and I would not recommend this method to anyone. I was in a wacko mood to push myself,” Sundeep Kishan said in his interview.