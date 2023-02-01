Metro In Dino Release Date Announced: Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal Join Aditya Roy Kapur-Starrer | Deets Inside

Filmmaker Anurag Basu made the audience excited with his upcoming 'Metro In Dino' in which Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will pair opposite each other for the first time. The makers have finally given an update on the film and announced the other star cast and release date.

Announcing the release date, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in #MetroInDino. In cinemas 8th December 2023."

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh will join the star cast of Metro In Dino.

Metro In Dino was announced in December 2022 with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Sharing pictures with Bhusan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Pritam, Sara and Aditya wrote, "Super excited and grateful to be part of #MetroInDino. Shoot begins soon!!!"

Talking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for 'Metro In Dino.' While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag Basu will also direct 'Aashiqui 3', which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Moreover, Pritam collaborates with Anurag Basu again as the music composer. Aashiqui 3 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films.

Talking about the film, Anurag Basu said, "‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Aashiqui 2’ were emotions for the fans that have remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will star in Ae Watan Mere Watan, which will release on Prime Video. Whereas, Aditya Roy Kapur will star in Gumraah.