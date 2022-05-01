New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The biggest red carpet event in the world, Met Gala 2022 is all set to return. Last year, due to the covid-19 pandemic the biggest fashion night was delayed and now it seems like it was yesterday that Kim Kardashian walked the carpet covered in black Balenciaga from head-to-toe and we also spotted some mind-blowing outfits by popular celebs. The Met Gala 2022 will restore the first Monday of May tradition and bring back all the action, fun, glamour, and celebs to its red carpet.

When is Met Gala 2022?

The fundraising hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Met Gala 2022 will be held on May 2022 with some of the biggest celebs in attendance.

Where to Watch Met Gala 2022?

The Met Gala 2022 live coverage will start streaming at 6 PM ET (3:30 AM IST) on Monday (Tuesday, May 3, IST).

Met Gala 2022 Theme:

The 2022 Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', and the dress code is 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie'. This year's theme will be inclusivity in fashion, and the exhibition will showcase unsung heroes who have advanced the American design world. This year according to the theme celebs can opt for outfits from the era of American fashion in the last decades of the 19th century.

Met Gala 2022: Hosts

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are hosting the 2022 Met Gala as co-chairs. Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony are hosting the live stream. Designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue as honorary co-chairs.

Met Gala 2022: Guests

The Met Gala 2022 guests are not revealed yet but it is likely that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, newly engaged Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Sydney Sweeney, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bella Hadid can attend the fashion event. It is also being reported that Deepika Padukone, Olivia Rodrigo, Kristen Stewart, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Megan Fox might attend the event.

