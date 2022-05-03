New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Met Gala 2022 was all about fashion, drama and glamour and we were not expecting anything less than that. The event was a star-studded affair and was attended by many big names like Kim Kardashians, Kendal Jenner, Blake Lively, Simone Ashley and many more. The theme of Met Gala 2022 was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with the dress code 'Gilded Glamour'. Take a look at some best and the worst dressed celebrities at Met Gala 2022.
Kim Kardashian
View this post on Instagram
The reality star Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in a Jean-Louis dress. The outfit was inspired by a Marilyn Monroe dress made by the fashion designer Bob Mackie. She also revealed her new blonde hair, which she tied in a bun, and also paired her dazzling gown with a white coat.
Blake Lively
View this post on Instagram
Blake Lively always slays every Met Gala look and is the definition of 'understood the assignment'. She wore a stunning Versace gown and paired the gown with gloves and a tiara. Her gown transforms from golden to blue, which looked absolutely gorgeous.
Gigi Hadid
View this post on Instagram
The supermodel made an entry with an extravaganza Versace puffed red jacket, with a red jumpsuit underneath. She also paired her outfit with a necklace and kept the hair in a bun.
Olivia Rodrigo
View this post on Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo stunned everyone with her beautiful lavender Versace gown. She kept her hair open and added butterfly hair accessories. She also opted for gloves and paired the outfit with a necklace.
Billie Eilish
View this post on Instagram
Billie Eilish's Gucci gown is the fan favourite Met Gala 2022 outfit. She wore a golden and green Gucci corseted gown and paired it with a chocker and necklace.
Jung Ho Yeon
View this post on Instagram
Squid Games star Jung Ho Yeon made her Met Gala debut this year. She wore a Louis Vuitton blue short dress and paired the outfit with a pair of boots.
Cardi B
View this post on Instagram
Cardi B looked dazzling in a golden Versace gown. She wore golden metal chains around her neck and arms. Cardi B truly justified the Gilded Glamour of Met Gala.
Kylie Jenner
View this post on Instagram
Kylie Jenner looked beautiful in a white ruffle gown and also wore a baseball cap and a fishnet veil with it.
Posted By: Simran Srivastav