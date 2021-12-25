New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Christmas is a time to come together and celebrate the festival as one and keep up with the traditions, the first family of Bollywood, The Kapoors, were spotted coming out of their houses to attend the annual Xmas lunch. Late Shashi Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor, hosted the lunch at his residence, and all the Kapoors along with their better halves were seen entering the residence. Not to miss, Navya Nanda and Agstya Nanda, the grandchildren of Ritu Nanda, also joined the family get together.

Kareena Kapoor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was papped with Saif Ali Khan and her two sons, Taimur and Jeh at Kunal's residence. The actress was adorning a black t-shirt paired with leather brown pants. She completed her look with minimal makeup and heels. Saif, on the other hand, was seen clad in a polo neck t-shirt with navy blue denim and shoes.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Next, Krisma Kapoor along with mother Babita and daughter Samaira was spotted at the residence to join the Xmas lunch. The actress looked gorgeous clad in a red dress with an asymmetric neckline while her daughter also made heads turn in a black short dress paired with a dark green blazer.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Aadar Jain was spotted at the mansion with his lady love actress Tara Sutaria. The couple looked stunning together, Tara was dressed in a long white bodycon dress paired with brown heels. She kept her hair loose and opted for subtle makeup. Aadar, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a multi-coloured shirt and white pants.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra was also papped for the annual family lunch at Kunal Kapoor's mansion. It seems, this year, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor gave it a miss to the annual Kapoor family's Xmas lunch as the mother-son duo were not spotted leaving or entering the mansion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv