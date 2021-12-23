New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Christmas and New Year is just around the corner, and during this season nothing can beat snuggling up with a mug of hot cocoa on the couch and watching a bunch of the best Christmas movies with family or friends. Watching heartwarming holiday movies can easily make anyone's Christmas eve, and has become a tradition worldwide in the festive season.

There are plenty of movies to watch on Christmas. However, it gets hard to pick the best one. Therefore, in this article, we have curated five best movies you can watch during Christmas and enjoy the evening with your family.

1. Klaus (2019)

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones

Director: Sergio Pablos, Carlos Martínez López

IMDb rating: 8.2

The movie brings the joy of Christmas back to life. The film revolves around Klaus, who is a toymaker, and his newfound friend Jesper, a postman. In a town where people have forgotten how to celebrate Christmas and the joyful togetherness which comes with it, with the help of unlikely friendship the happiness of the festival comes back in the town.

2. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Sequel: The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020)

Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis

Director: Clay Kaytis

IMDb rating: 7.3

The storyline of the movie revolves around two siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce, who try to capture Santa on camera. However, the siblings end up being a part of something big and save the holidays. The movie has great acting, script, and cinematic quality. The thing which makes this movie one of a kind is the mix of classic Christmas movies with modern storytelling. One can watch the movie on Netflix.

3. Robin Robin (2021)

Cast: Bronte Carmichael, Richard E. Grant, Gillian Anderson

Director: Daniel Ojari, Michael Please

IMDb rating: 7.2

Robin is a stop-motion short musical film with a storyline of discovering oneself. The movie starts with a bird egg coming down rolling in a dump. After which, a family of mice decides to name the bird 'Robin'. With the evident difference between mice and birds, the bird tries to prove to the mice family that she can be a great mouse, she discovers being a bird is far better.

4. The Princess Switch (2018)

Sequel: The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020), The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar

Director: Mike Rohl

IMDb rating: 6.1

The movie is available on Netflix and as the name of the movie suggests, it is based on switching roles for someone’s benefit. The film begins with Stacy, a type-A planner fond of schedules and controlled environments who takes a spontaneous trip to Belgravia where she meets the princess Duchess Margaret Delacourt who is her identical. The two then switches places due to their benefits.

5. White Christmas (1954)

Cast: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen

Director: Michael Curtiz

IMDb rating: 7.6

One can watch White Christmas on Netflix, and it is one of the best classic romantic Christmas movies. The movie revolves around two military men, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who decide to perform the best song and dance act after World War 2. Davis plays matchmaker and introduces Wallace to a pair of beautiful sisters (Betty and Judy) who also have a song-and-dance act. The thing which makes this movie stand out is that there is no magic or fairytale, as four people try to help one person make this move even beautiful.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen