New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Christmas 2021 is here, and so are wishes from your dear and favourite B-town celebs. The festival is all about love, laughter, togetherness and gorging on tasty delicacies, especially cakes. Soon after the Christmas sun spread its rays across the globe, celebs took to their social media handle and extended wishes to their friends.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious post wishing his fans Merry Christmas. In the pic, Bachchan is posing as Santa Claus and captioned it as, "Peace harmony safety and … LOOOOOVVVEEE"

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who tested negative for contagious COVID virus, took to her Instagram and wished her fans an adorable family poster. She didn't write any big caption, rather dropped a black small heart.

Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram stories and extended wishes to her followers by sharing her pic in red cap and white hairs.

Neetu Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, shared a post featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the pic. She captioned the video as "Merry Christmas to all". Not just this, she also took to her Insta story and shared a pic featuring Alia Bhatt and Aryan Mukerji and captioned it as "My beautiful people"

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram story and shared a post that read, " I don't want much for Christmas. I just want the whole world back to normal, to be healthy, happy and loved, Please Santa!" Yesterday, she dropped an early post wishing her fans a loving Christmas.

Abhishek Bachchan took to her Instagram stories and shared a video wishing his fans Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas to all our readers!

