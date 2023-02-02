'Mere Sawaal Ka' Song Out: 'Shehzada' New Track Features Kartik Aaryan Pining For Kriti Sanon In A Dreamy Setting

Following the release of two energetic tracks, Chedkhaniyan and Munda Sona Hoon Main, the producers of Shehzada have now released a scorching romantic song Mere Sawaal Ka.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped the song video along with the caption, "Only Samara has Shehzada's heart. #MereSawaalKa out now. #Shehzada #17thFeb in theatres!!"

The dreamy track showcases Kartik and Kriti Sanon in a romantic setting. The song, Mere Sawaal Ka, is set against the backdrop of the hazy city of Delhi, written by Sholks Lal and boasts a beautiful composition by Pritam, accompanied by mesmerising vocals from Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kolgade.

The producers of the upcoming masala entertainment film Shehzada, announced a new release date "out of consideration for Pathaan”.

The film has been directed by Rohit Dhawan and features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. Originally slated for a February 10 release, it will now hit theatres on February 17.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to announce the news on Monday. He wrote, "#BreakingNews... #Shehzada shifts to a new date... Will now arrive one week late, on 17 Feb 2023... This #KartikAaryan - #KritiSanon starrer is directed by #RohitDhawan."

For the unversed, 'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer.

The producers of the forthcoming masala entertainment film had released its official trailer in January. The three-minute preview showcased Kartik in a previously unseen role, featuring intense action sequences, humour-filled dialogues, and dynamic performances from the entire cast, heightening the anticipation of fans.

Shehzada is the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, starring Allu Arjun. In addition to this, Kartik has several other projects in the pipeline, including an untitled film under the direction of Kabir Khan, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, and a romantic musical called Satyaprem Ki Katha, which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

