New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday shared the teaser of his much-anticipated film 'Jawan'. Helmed by Atlee, the film is an action-thriller and will hit the silver screens next year. As soon as SRK announced his new project, Salman Khan instantly turned cheerleader for SRK as he posted the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's new project Jawan, and wrote, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai" and he tagged SRK in the post.

Salman, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for this year's IIFA awards, took out time from his busy schedule and re-shared SRK's Jawan teaser. What won the heart of the netizens was Salman's caption on the video. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, 'Mere jawaan bhai ready hai' and tagged king khan next to it.

Take a look at Salman's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The first one to comment on the picture was the director of the film Atlee as he wrote, 'Thank you sir' on Salman's post.

On Friday, SRK shared the teaser of his much-anticipated film 'Jawan' Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the one-minute, thirty-second teaser.

Sharing the video, SRK wrote, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada."

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, talking about the workfront of the actors, then Shah Rukh will be seen in two action films back to back next. The first one will be 'Pathaan' opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abrahan, the next one would be Atlee's 'Jawan'. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The actor will also appear in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen