Actor Divyenndu Sharma says that farmer’s stir makes his next film ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ very important. Read on to know more

Mirzapur's Munna Bhaiyya aka Divyenndu Sharma says his upcoming film, 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti', is quite relevant amid the ongoing farmer's agitation.

The film is a humorous yet inspirational take on the lives and journey of young engineers Ajay, played by Divyenndu, and his friend Sameer.

"This film is very, very close to my heart and that's why I am very protective about this film. I really want this film to reach out to as many people as possible, especially the farmers so maybe whatever we have done in the film if that could inspire them, not solve but assist them in any way in their problems would be a great thing, a great start," said Divyenndu, who established himself as a versatile actor by impressing in roles as diverse as the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" films and the web series "Mirzapur".

"This is a special one for me and especially the current scenario, what's happening with the farmers, it becomes more important," he added.

Apart from Divyenndu Sharma 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' also stars Anant Vidhaat and Anupria Goenka, and is directed by Faraz Haider. The film is produced by Vaishali Sarwankar and also features Inaamulhaq, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Sharma, Atul Shrivastava, and Farrukh Jafar in the key roles.

Meanwhile talking about Divyenndu, he debuted in Bollywood along with Kartik Aaryan through ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and later went on to gain fame with his stint in OTT series Mirzapur. His performance as Munna Bhaiyya was loved by both critics and fans.

The series altogether became extremely popular with the masses and gained a cult status. Now after an emphatic success of season 2, the makers of the show have renewed the web series for a third season. The news was confirmed that Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma will return in the third installment of the series.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal